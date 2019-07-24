How to rename a Local Git Branch?

2 min read

So, you’ve created a git branch but renamed it incorrectly? This article is for you! You’ve got good luck as Git allows to rename the Git Branch easily just by using the -m code. Let’s learn how to do it?

How to Rename Branch Git?

If you are following my steps carefully then don’t worry you will be able to rename very easily. It just consists of few steps. Follow me:

Switch to the Git that you want name to be changed. git checkout <OLD-NAME> Rename Branch Git. By using the following command.

git branch -m <NEW-NAME>

3. Delete the Old-name remote branch.

git push origin --delete <OLD-NAME>

4. Insert <NEW-NAME> and reset the up-stream branch.

git push origin -u <NEW-NAME>

Now you’ve successfully renamed the local and remote git branch.

You don’t have any alternative rather than deleting and re-pushing the renamed local branch. I hope you have enjoyed reading my article. If you’ve found value make sure to leave a comment for any suggestions or queries. For understanding, what is git? go to WIKI

