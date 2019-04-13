2 min read

Kali Linux is an open-source operating system designed for IT professionals, computer geeks and pen-testers. If you are enthusiastic to learn Linux, you need to install it first. So, here I will explain to you “How to install Kali Linux on VMware.”

VMware is a software that creates a virtual environment for an operating system. Therefore, if we are using VMware, you are using windows+Linux at the same time on a single PC.

How to install Kali Linux on VMware:

Download and install VMware from the official website.

Download Kali Linux from the official website using direct or torrent.

Open VMware.

Create a new machine.

select ISO file of kali.

choose the perfect configuration of resources according to your PC.

Done.



After it, you’ll need to fire up kali.

Choose install option in the menu bar.

Follow the easy instructions.

Believe me, they are very easy.

The installation process takes up to 45 min on average PC.

After installation goes to display settings.

Choose the best display according to your monitor

Installation is completed and you are all set to use your OS.

HERE ARE THE OFFICIAL LINKS OF THE REQUIRED SOFTWARES:

KALI DOWNLOAD

VMware DOWNLOAD

If you keep a keep interest in learning Kali Linux. Let me know in the comment section down below. If you haven’t connected pls do so as I keep publishing some really good content that a tech geek like you 🙂 will surely like.