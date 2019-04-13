Kali Linux is an open-source operating system designed for IT professionals, computer geeks and pen-testers. If you are enthusiastic to learn Linux, you need to install it first. So, here I will explain to you “How to install Kali Linux on VMware.”
VMware is a software that creates a virtual environment for an operating system. Therefore, if we are using VMware, you are using windows+Linux at the same time on a single PC.
How to install Kali Linux on VMware:
- Download and install VMware from the official website.
- Download Kali Linux from the official website using direct or torrent.
- Open VMware.
- Create a new machine.
- select ISO file of kali.
- choose the perfect configuration of resources according to your PC.
- Done.
- After it, you’ll need to fire up kali.
- Choose install option in the menu bar.
- Follow the easy instructions.
- Believe me, they are very easy.
- The installation process takes up to 45 min on average PC.
- After installation goes to display settings.
- Choose the best display according to your monitor
- Installation is completed and you are all set to use your OS.
HERE ARE THE OFFICIAL LINKS OF THE REQUIRED SOFTWARES:
If you keep a keep interest in learning Kali Linux. Let me know in the comment section down below. If you haven’t connected pls do so as I keep publishing some really good content that a tech geek like you 🙂 will surely like.